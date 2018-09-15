Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A pedestrian has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs.

The accident was reported at around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Palm Drive and Hacienda Avenue.

According to Doria Wilms, public information officer for the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, the pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries. At this time, there is no information on the exact condition of the pedestrian.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

