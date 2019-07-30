Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Coachella identified

COACHELLA, Calif. - A man who was fatally struck and killed by a car in Coachella Sunday night has been identified by the Riverside County Sheriff's Bureau.

57-year-old Coachella resident Glenn Earl Littlepage died on the scene of the accident which was reported at 11:29 p.m. on the 46000 block of Dillon Road.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Littlepage sustained minor injuries in the crash and was released after being hospitalized for treatment. According to the preliminary findings of the initial crash investigation, the driver was not impaired.

ORIGINAL STORY: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Coachella

The investigation is active. Anyone with information relevant to the crash investigation is urged to contact Officer McCoy at 760-863-8990 or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP.