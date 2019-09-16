Pearl Harbor survivor celebrates 101st birthday

101 Birthday celebration

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - A very special birthday was celebrated Sunday in Rancho Mirage.

Bernie Rubien turned 101 years old.

He celebrated with family and friends at his home along with another very special guest, his best friend, 98-year-old, Clarence Lux.

Both of these men were stationed in Honolulu on December 7, 1941, the day of the Pearl Harbor attacks.

Bernie was in the U.S. Air Corps and then the U.S. Air Force for a total of 25 years and Clarence served in the U.S. Navy. It wasn’t until much later that they met each other here in the Coachella Valley as members of the Pearl Harbor Survivors group.

At one time, there were 24 men who survived Pearl Harbor living in the Coachella Valley. These two are the last of that group.

We want to wish Bernie a happy birthday and want to thank both men for their service.