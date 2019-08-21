Peace vigil held in Indio against gun violence, racism

PEACE VIGIL

INDIO, Calif. - A peace vigil was held Tuesday at the Indio Fashion Mall, where activists spoke out against a number of issues including gun violence, racism and hatred.

About 100 people carried signs and listened to speeches calling for change and peace.

"We're Americans. We are immigrants. And we are being attacked by a president that's putting out a hate speech. And it's being carried out in shootings," said Yasmin Espinoza, a local activist with Border Kindness.

Indio city councilmember Oscar Ortiz spoke to the crowd, delivering a message of hope to his community.

"A lot of people are feeling a heavy heart from what's happening around us; people that are just like us being attacked for just being us," Ortiz said.

Elvira Herrera, a Coachella resident, said she came to the United States as an undocumented immigrant at just 4 years old.

"I know how it is to grow up with that fear and now that I'm able to speak up for somebody, I'm going to be their voice," Herrera said. "We're hoping that people will see this and it kind of touches their hearts."

The group marched down Highway 111 carrying candles and singing songs following the gathering.

"The walk is to show unity, that this community -- that it's safe, that we can walk in Indio, we can walk in the Coachella Valley," Espinoza said.

Ortiz said the goal of the rally is "to keep the progress going, to keep people feeling that sense of community, and to help heal that pain that we all feel from seeing all these things happening to our people."

The march ended down the street at the Larson Justice Center.

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.