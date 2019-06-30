PDHS football player remembered with community fundraiser
Community honors James Hoyt
PALM DESERT, Calif. - A morning boot camp brought out members of the community looking to honor the memory of James Hoyt, a Palm Desert High School football player who lost his battle to a rare form of bone cancer earlier this month.
Those who knew James say he was passionate and funny, but most of all, brave, especially during his diagnosis and treatment of osteosarcoma. After undergoing chemotherapy, James' cancer was in remission, until it reemerged once again.
In an effort to fundraise for the Hoyt family, local workout businesses GCFIT, The Camp Transformation, and KBX Fitness, put together a boot camp class. Raffle prizes were also awarded to those who attended and participated.
As of Saturday morning, at least $2,500 had been raised to help the Hoyt family with medical bills. If you would like to donate to the Hoyt family, follow this link: https://bit.ly/2IY0i8f
