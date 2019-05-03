Pathfinder Ranch seeks help repairing road damaged by storms

Damage to road leading to Mountain Center ranch Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Damage to the main road [ + - ] Damage to the main road [ + - ] Flooding at the ranch on Feb. 14, 2019 [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Damage to the main road [ + - ] Damage to the main road [ + - ] Damage to the main road [ + - ] Damage to the main road [ + - ]

MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif.- - Pathfinder Ranch, a non-profit organization that serves thousands of kids from our local Boys and Girls clubs and focuses on underprivileged kids that can not afford a camp experience, is still dealing with catastrophic damage to the main road leading in to the camp during the record-breaking floods on Valentine's Day.

According to camp officials, the cost of to repair the damage is around $240,000 and because the damage is on camp property, it is the organization's responsibility to repair.

Chris Fife, the executive director of Pathfinder Ranch, said they remain worried about more storms coming and completely destroying the road.

“We do have some concern that in the meantime while we are trying to get it assessed and repaired, that there may be addition storms and that could lead to total failure of the road and that leaves us with the question, can we continue to serve all of those schools,” Fife said.

You can donate by clicking here, calling 951-569-2455, or mail a check to the Pathfinder Ranch office at 35510 Pathfinder Rd., Mountain Center, CA 92561

