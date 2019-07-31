Park staff to hold 83rd birthday party for Joshua Tree

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif.- - Joshua Tree National Park may be no spring chicken, but it certainly isn't too old to party.

On Wednesday, in a news release issued by the National Park Service, it was announced that a celebration would be held on Saturday, August 10 to commemorate the park's 83rd birthday.

"It was 83 years ago, through the efforts of Minerva Hamilton Hoyt, that Joshua Tree was designated a national monument by then President Franklin Delano Roosevelt," read the release announcing the event. "Fifty-eight years later, President William Jefferson Clinton signed the California Desert Protection Act, granting national park status to Joshua Tree."

The celebration will kick off on the 10th at 10 a.m. at the Oasis Visitor Center at 74485 National Park Drive in Twentynine Palms.

To mark the occasion, cake will be served, park staff will give remarks, and other activities will be held throughout the morning.

The event will be open to the public.