Parents of Matthew Shepard visit Palm Springs and discuss the impact of his murder

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Today the parents of Matthew Shepard, the 21-year-old college student who was brutally murdered for being gay in 1998, visited Palm Springs, sharing their very personal message of equality at a local bookshop.

It’s been 20 years since Matthew Shepard became the victim of one of the most notorious anti-gay hate crimes in the nation’s history. Shepard was tied to a fence, beaten and left to die near Laramie, Wyoming. The crime made headlines across the country and sparked outrage.

“Because of Matt’s murder...because of it being an anti-gay hate crime, countless people protested in the streets,” said Jason Marsden, executive director of the Matthew Shepard Foundation.

Matthew Shepard's parents, Judy and Dennis Shepard, have been fighting ever since to strengthen hate crime law and to promote equality through their organization The Matthew Shepard Foundation.

"Matthew legacy is more that...he believed that everyone should have an equal opportunity to succeed or fail based on their own abilities and their own desire to work hard and the choices they make in life not because they are different," said Matthew's father.

Today the couple visited Palm Springs and signed copies of Judy’s book “The Meaning of Matthew” at a bookstore in downtown called “Just Fabulous.”

“We need to talk about the issues ourselves. The average citizen can do so much just by talking and showing vocally their support for the community...protest, write letters...call your senators...and please vote,” said Matthew's mother.

Over 100 copies were sold at the shop, selling out their supply. And for customers that missed out, the store tells us they can still order a signed copy for pickup or delivery. The owner, Stephen Monkarsh, says Matthew's story changed his own life and still impacts people today. “A lot of times when you’re young...especially with the suicides of kids...which is very painful to see...this is the kind of the story that even though it’s a tragedy, it makes a huge difference in the lives of young people," he said.

Two decades later, Judy and Dennis Shepard say they have seen progress, but America still has a long way to go. "Communication, education...and open-mindedness...is the key,” said Matthew's father.

