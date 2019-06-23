Palm tree falls on Indio fourplex injuring one person

One injured after palm tree falls on Indio fourplex

INDIO, Calif. - One person was injured early Saturday morning after a palm tree fell in Indio.

Courtesy: Cal Fire

Courtesy: Cal Fire

According to Cal Fire, it happened around 12:45 a.m. on Arabia Street and Highway 111 across from the Indio Fairgrounds.

PUBLIC ASSIST - 46000 Blk Arabia St in Indio. FF's are on scene with Indio PD of a large palm tree that fell onto a 4-plex unit. 2 units sustained significant damage. 1 adult was transported w/minor injuries to an area hospital by ground ambulance. #PlazaIncident — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) June 22, 2019

The palm tree fell on a fourplex. Two of the units were apparently significantly damaged. Neighbors described hearing a "loud crashing noise."

“When I listened to the noise I thought, ‘What happened?’ And I came over here and I saw police and asked what happened...I looked and saw the tree went through the house," said Ramon Ceja, a neighbor.

Crews were on scene on Saturday afternoon working to clear some of the debris.

Some neighbors also expressed concerns about other palm trees lining the street, hoping this doesn't happen again. “It’s a big problem...now it’s okay, it killed nobody. But next time maybe it could kill somebody," added Ceja. The property management declined to commen on the incident.

Cal Fire says one adult was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Winds were being reported around 20 MPH in the area at the time the tree fell.

As for the families who live in the damaged fourplex, Cal Fire says the Department of Social Services has been notified and they're working to provide temporary shelter for them.