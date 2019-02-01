Palm Springs Villagefest canceled
Palm Springs officials have announced that Villagefest has been canceled this week.
The official reason is "due to anticipated rain throughout the evening."
We've received reports that it has started raining in some parts of the Coachella Valley. According to News Channel 3's Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson, "expect activity to continue through the 8 PM hour, moving east out of the valley by 10 PM"
