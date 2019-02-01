Palm Springs Villagefest canceled

KESQ/CBS Local 2 Hundreds of people attend Palm Springs' Village Fest each Thursday night along Palm Canyon Drive.

Palm Springs officials have announced that Villagefest has been canceled this week.

The official reason is "due to anticipated rain throughout the evening."

We've received reports that it has started raining in some parts of the Coachella Valley. According to News Channel 3's Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson, "expect activity to continue through the 8 PM hour, moving east out of the valley by 10 PM"

Here it comes! Storm #1 is making its move on local mountains and into the desert! Posted by Haley Clawson KESQ on Thursday, January 31, 2019

