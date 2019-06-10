Local schools all offering free summer meals

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The Desert Sands Unified School District, Coachella Valley Unified School District, and Palm Springs Unified School District are all sponsoring program to provide free meals for children throughout the Coachella Valley during the summer.

In Palm Springs, the Summer Food Service Program was set to provide free meals to anyone under the age of 18, regardless of enrollment status, at 16 locations in the valley, mostly within Palm Springs Unified School District boundaries but also at two locations outside the district.

Dates will vary by location, but the program will be available within Palm Springs Unified boundaries for most of the summer until the week prior to the start of the 2019-20 school year on Aug. 7.

The two locations in the Coachella Valley Unified School District's boundaries are set to offer the program until the week prior to that school district's first day of instruction on Aug. 15.

The free meals will be available at the following locations:

--Cathedral City High School, 69250 Dinah Shore Road, Cathedral City. June 10-July 23. Breakfast, 7:30-8 a.m. Lunch, 11-11:30 a.m.

--Desert Hot Springs High School, 65850 Pierson Blvd, Desert Hot Springs. June 20-July 5. Lunch, 11:30-11:55 a.m.

--Palm Springs High School, 2401 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs. June 10-June 28, July 8-July 19.

--Rancho Mirage High School, 31001 Rattler Road, Rancho Mirage. June 10-June 21, July 1-July 23. Lunch, 11:00-11:30 a.m.

--Mt. San Jacinto High School, 30800 Landau Blvd, Cathedral City. June 10-June 21. Lunch, 11-11:30 a.m.

--Nellie Coffman Middle School, 34603 Plumley Road, Cathedral City. July 29-Aug. 2. Lunch, 11-11:30 a.m.

--Painted Hills Middle School, 9250 Sonora Drive, Desert Hot Springs. July 29-Aug. 2. Lunch, 11-11:30 a.m.

--James Workman Middle School, 69300 30th Ave, Cathedral City. July 29-Aug. 2. Lunch, 11-11:30 a.m.

--Raymond Cree Middle School, 1011 Vista Chino Road, Palm Springs. July 29-July 30. Breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m.

--James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 Tramview Road, Palm Springs. June 10-Aug. 2. Breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m. Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

--City of Palm Springs Pavilion, 402 S. Pavilion Way, Palm Springs. June 10-Aug. 1. Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Snack, 3:30-4 p.m.

--Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City, 32141 Whispering Palms Trail, Cathedral City. June 10-Aug. 2. Lunch, Noon-12:45 p.m. Snack, 3-3:30 p.m.

--Ocotillo Park, 33300 Moreno Road, Cathedral City. June 10-July 27. Supper, 5:30-7 p.m.

--Boys and Girls Club of Mecca, 91391 66th Avenue, Mecca. June 10-Aug. 9. Breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m. Lunch 12:30-1:15 p.m.

--Boys and Girls Club of Coachella, 85350 Bagdad Ave, Coachella. June 10-Aug. 9. Lunch, 11-11:45 p.m.

--Thousand Palms Community Center, 31189 Roberts Road, Thousand Palms. June 17-Aug. 2. Lunch, Noon-12:30 p.m.

The Desert Sands Unified School District and the Coachella Valley Unified School District are also offering free summer meals to young people.

Click the DSUSD link or call your district office for locations and times.

Call CVUSD telephone: 760.399.5137