Palm Springs Tram snow guessing contest begins today

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway's annual Snow Guessing Contest begins today, pitting locals against one another in a contest to guess when the first inch of snowfall will grace the tram's Mountain Station.



The first 10 entries received with the correct date will be good for four Tram admissions plus ``a special Tram gift memento,'' according to tramway officials.



The contest will run until the first measurable inch of snowfall is recorded at the Mountain Station, which sits at an elevation of 8,516 feet.



Those wanting to take part in the contest are asked to write their best guess -- one date only -- on a postcard and mail to:



Snow Guessing Contest

1 Tram Way

Palm Springs, CA, 92262



Only postmarked postcards will be accepted and no postmarks before Tuesday, Oct. 1.



Further information and contest rules can be found at www.pstramway.com/special-events.



While the snow guessing contest festivities commence this week, the tram itself remains shut down for maintenance until Oct. 7.

