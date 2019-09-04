Palm Springs Tram closing for three weeks for maintenance

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Summer may not end until September 23, but if you're hoping to get one last summertime trip to the top of the Tram, you may want to snag your tickets in the next few days.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will be closed down on September 9 for its annual maintenance and is slotted to reopen on the tentative date of September 30 at 10:00 a.m.

"This year's shut-down will provide an opportunity to exchange one of the tramcar carriages, along with comprehensive mechanical and electrical testing of numerous tramway systems," said Vice President of Tramway Systems Chris Bartsch. "This year's scheduled projects are in addition to our regular tramway maintenance tasks that are performed every year during our annual shutdown period."

The famous Coachella Valley attraction had its season shortened this season after a historic storm system forced its closure in February. The storm washed out a section of Tramway Road and wreaked $4 million in damage.