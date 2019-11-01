Palm Springs rollover crash sends one to the hospital

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - One person has been hospitalized following a rollover crash in Palm Springs Friday afternoon.

The collision was reported on Indian Canyon Drive near Amado Road at 3:35 p.m.

The crash has forced a lane closure on Indian Canyon Drive in the area of the crash.

The vehicle, a white Jeep, lost control and rolled after it was cut off by another car, according to the driver of the Jeep. A passenger in the Jeep was transported to an area hospital. The passenger's condition is unknown.

