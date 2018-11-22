Palm Springs, Robolights operator come to tentative agreement

Palm Springs, Robolights operator come t

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Robolights will illuminate tonight, with the go-ahead from the city of Palm Springs following a tentative agreement made between the city and the artist behind the exhibit.

Starting in 2019, Robolights will no longer take place at the home of Kenny Irwin, the artist behind the exhibit. The exhibit will transition to a new non-residential location, at least a quarter of a mile away from any residentially zoned property, according to a news release from the City of Palm Springs.

Robolights has taken place at Irwin's residence for the past 32 years.

This year, however, Robolights will be allowed to run from its usual location through Jan. 2, 2019. Parking will be available at Ruth Hardy Park on Tamarisk Road and visitors will be required to walk a lighted pathway along Avenida Caballeros to reach the property. Robolights operates every day from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

City officials say they hope to have the agreement signed within the next couple days. Details will be further elaborated once the agreement is officially concluded after the Thanksgiving holidays.

The popular holiday attraction, which has been operating in the Movie Colony district of Palm Springs since 1986, had been the center of much debate in the community in recent weeks. The city of Palm Springs wants the display moved to a commercial or industrial location, while Kenny Irwin, the artist behind the attraction, wants it to stay put.

Although the attraction will continue to operate in its current location for the season, Irwin's attorney told KESQ & CBS Local 2 that it will be heading to a new spot next year.

Robolights has garnered popularity and a steady stream of visitors each year, with tens of thousands of people coming to the property to check out the brilliant setup. Despite the high traffic, however, not everyone is exactly on board.

"This is one person having an enormous event every year inviting thousands and thousands of people to his home without having any real input from his neighbors or concerns for the impacts on his neighbors," said Palm Springs mayor pro tem J.R. Roberts.

Richard Jukes, a neighbor of Irwin's, is all for Robolights continuing business as usual.

"I look forward to coming and seeing this," said Jukes. "I think what he’s doing is adding to this community and providing something that’s really creative and different and it’s a plus for this neighborhood."

Read the full statement on the agreement below:

