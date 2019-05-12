News

Palm Springs Public Library hosts annual Comic Con

Posted: May 12, 2019 05:32 AM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Hundreds of children spent their Saturday in the library. The space was totally transformed for comic lovers of all ages.

The fifth annual Palm Springs Public Library Comic Con featured dozens of activities for fans, like contests, make-up demonstrations, drawing lessons, and a button making station. 

Organizers say they wanted the event to be free and accessible to the community. A special dedication took place honoring Stan Lee and Peter Mayhew, the late actor who played Chewbacca in many Star Wars films.

