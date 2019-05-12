Palm Springs Public Library hosts annual Comic Con
Comic Con at PS Library
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Hundreds of children spent their Saturday in the library. The space was totally transformed for comic lovers of all ages.
The fifth annual Palm Springs Public Library Comic Con featured dozens of activities for fans, like contests, make-up demonstrations, drawing lessons, and a button making station.
Organizers say they wanted the event to be free and accessible to the community. A special dedication took place honoring Stan Lee and Peter Mayhew, the late actor who played Chewbacca in many Star Wars films.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15