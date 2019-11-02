Palm Springs Pride Weekend Kicks Off

PS PRIDE

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The four-day pride celebration is underway in Palm Springs this weekend.

It's the largest pride Palm Springs has ever had, with organizers expecting 150,000 people.

"You can't beat Palm Springs - this is a gay Mecca, right?" said Mitchell Battersby, director of volunteers for Palm Springs Pride. "We're fortunate to be such a gay-friendly city and people feel so safe and secure here."

Jim Lawrence kicked off the musical performances Friday night at the main pride stage. He says he's excited for the younger generation to enjoy it.

"We have to remember what they're going through is so magical and this open environment that we have is so accepting," Lawrence said.

For the first time, downtown is set up as an entertainment district. From the main stage at the Hyatt down to Arenas Rd., people are allowed to drink on the street. There's a bar set up outside on Palm Canyon Dr. This is the first time it's being allowed for any pride in the country.

As for security, organizers say there are plans in place.

"We have incredible security so safety is our key concern here," Battersby said. "We make sure everybody is safe. We have private security and the police department and the FBI, so they're all here taking care of everybody to make sure they're all safe."

Business owners downtown say they're looking forward to a boost.

"It's really been really slow, and just with having pride and all the people come it's so exciting for everybody," said Gwen Gatti, owner of Tops and Tees on Palm Canyon Dr. "Hopefully we'll get some more business and everybody comes together."

Parking is going to be tight downtown, but Lyft has once again partnered with Palm Springs Pride. Any ride taken from the pickup area on Indian Canyon Dr. Arenas this weekend will benefit valley LGBT organizations.

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.