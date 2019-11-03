Palm Springs Pride Festivities in Full Swing

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Palm Springs four-day pride celebration kicked off Friday.

It's the largest pride Palm Springs has ever had, with organizers expecting 150,000 people.

For the first time, downtown is set up as an entertainment district. From the main stage at the Hyatt down to Arenas Rd., people are allowed to drink on the street. There's a bar set up outside on Palm Canyon Dr. This is the first time it's being allowed for any pride in the country.

Parking is going to be tight downtown, but Lyft has once again partnered with Palm Springs Pride. Any ride taken from the pickup area on Indian Canyon Dr. Arenas this weekend will benefit valley LGBT organizations.