News

Palm Springs Pride Festivities in Full Swing

the largest pride festival so far

By:

Posted: Nov 02, 2019 12:18 PM PDT

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 04:52 AM PST

Palm Springs Pride Festivities in Full Swing

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Palm Springs four-day pride celebration kicked off Friday. 

It's the largest pride Palm Springs has ever had, with organizers expecting 150,000 people. 

For the first time, downtown is set up as an entertainment district. From the main stage at the Hyatt down to Arenas Rd., people are allowed to drink on the street. There's a bar set up outside on Palm Canyon Dr. This is the first time it's being allowed for any pride in the country. 

Parking is going to be tight downtown, but Lyft has once again partnered with Palm Springs Pride. Any ride taken from the pickup area on Indian Canyon Dr. Arenas this weekend will benefit valley LGBT organizations. 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries