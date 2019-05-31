Palm Springs Power opens season tonight

Copyright 2017 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Palm Springs Power players during the National Anthem at Wednesday night’s game.

Copyright 2017 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Palm Springs Power players during the National Anthem at Wednesday night’s game.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Summer baseball is back.



The Palm Springs Power begin their 2019 summer season tonight with Opening Night as they host the SoCal Halos. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm at Palm Springs Stadium.



The Power enter the year as 8-time Southern California Collegiate Baseball League Champions, with their last championship coming in 2017.



The team is filled with college players from around the world who will call the desert home for the next two months. There are many new players but also some returners, including manager Casey Dill, who embarks on his 3rd season with the Power.



For fans wanting to go to the game, general admission tickets are $8 with fireworks to follow. As Dill says, "it's affordable family fun with quality baseball."



Sports Director Blake Arthur will have coverage of the team all summer, including LIVE reports today from Opening Night.



For more information on the Power visit their website.





