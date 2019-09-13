Palm Springs police to conduct DUI Checkpoint tonight

The Palm Springs Police Department will be conducting a DUI/driver's license checkpoint starting tonight.

PSPD says the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location within the city limits between the hours of 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

"DUI Checkpoints like this one are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing," reads a news release by PSPD.

The department was drivers to remember that "DUI Doesn't Just Mean Booze."

Consumables like prescription drugs, especially ones with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, may impair you enough to get a DUI.

Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.

Reminders from police to ensure you have a safe night of fun that doesn't involve a DUI:

• Always use a designated sober driver – a friend who is not drinking, ride-share, cab or public transportation – to get home.

• See someone who is clearly impaired try and drive? Take the keys and help them make other arrangements to find a sober way home.

• Report drunk drivers – Call 911.

• Hosting a party? Offer nonalcoholic drinks. Monitor who are drinking and how they are getting home.

Getting home safely is way cheaper than getting a DUI.

Drivers charged with DUI can expect the impact to be upwards of $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses and on top of it all, there's still the possible jail time.

In 2018, the department investigated 93 DUI collisions which have claimed 10 lives and resulted in another 71 injuries.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to the Palm Springs Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.