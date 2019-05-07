Palm Springs Police seek public's help finding at-risk missing woman

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Police are seeking the public's help finding a missing at-risk woman last seen in Palm Springs.

40-year-old Felicita Alvarado was reported missing from South Palm Canyon and La Verne Way in Palm Springs at around midnight Tuesday.

She is a Hispanic woman, 5' 03", weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She is considered an at-risk missing adult with "decrease mental capacity" according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Anyone with information about Felicita's whereabouts is urged to contact (760) 327-1441.

