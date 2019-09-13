Palm Springs police mobilize to protect park

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

To ensure the safety of children and other residents who visit a Palm Springs park, the police department is using a "Mobile Command Unit" to monitor activity at the location on a daily basis,

it was announced Thursday.

City spokeswoman Amy Blaisdell said the command unit, staffed by officers who can observe activity via cameras mounted on the RV, was sent to Sunrise Park in response to complaints from employees of several nonprofit agencies, who had noticed growing ``health and safety violations'' by various

parties loitering at the site.

The violations were not specified.

The command unit has been docking at the park since Tuesday and conditions already have improved, according to Blaisdell.

"The success of this project is the result of community leaders putting their heads together to find new and innovative ways to solve problems," City Councilwoman Christy Holstege said. "The council is committed to ensuring that every park in Palm Springs is a safe gathering place, and that we find permanent solutions to address any potential health and safety issues in our parks."

Margaret Keung with the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs called the command unit an unqualified success.

"I can now look out my window and see only children playing on the slides,'' Keung said. "It's a welcome sight to see our kids playing in the sunshine and engaging with police officers -- without having to worry about what else may be occurring in the park. We asked for additional help -- and we

got it. We are so thankful to city leaders for listening to our needs.''

According to Blaisdell, the command unit may be moved to other locations in the future, depending on need.