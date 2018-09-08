Palm Springs police launch Pedestrian Safety campaign

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The Palm Springs Police Department has launched a campaign to help prevent pedestrian injuries caused by vehicle collisions. According to police, pedestrian deaths are on the rise both in California and nationally -- up 33% since 2012. And over the past three years, the PSPD alone has investigated 12 pedestrian fatalities and more than 100 pedestrian injuries resulting from vehicle collisions.

One local resident, Eloy Guzman, says his friend of 14 years was just recently killed in a pedestrian accident in Palm Springs. He says his friend was just 42 years old and had four kids. "People don’t care. They just go fast. I don’t understand why they don’t follow the rules. But I think those rules need to be enforced a little bit more," he said.

Guzman has lived in the area for 36 years and says that speeding drivers, the lack of enforcement and the lack of sidewalks have always been problematic.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday morning, there was another hit and run incident at the intersection of East Palm Canyon Dr. and Escoba Drive. Although the victim was brought to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, residents in the area say this is a deadly problem they hear about far too often. Police are still searching for the suspect, who fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

"The speed limits aren’t clear in some areas...where the trees or vegetation have grown over or near the sign…and even then, how many Californians observe the speed limit anyway?" said Will Marx, a frequent Palm Springs visitor.

Locals also say this is a two way street: speeding drivers and jaywalking pedestrians both contribute to the problem. “West of Sunrise and Ramon...that’s a notorious intersection...it’s bad. It’s dark once you get away from the intersection...and then people don’t use the crosswalks,” said Marx.

Since September is Pedestrian Safety Month, PSPD announced the launch of their campaign -- working to identify problematic areas and to educate people on traffic rights, rules and responsibilities.

Authorities say be "obvious and predictable." Cross only at crosswalks and at intersections. And if you find yourself in an area with no sidewalk, be sure to walk facing traffic, and as far away from it as possible. They also advise making eye contact with drivers and never assuming a driver sees you, even if you have the right of way.

