Palm Springs Police hosting National Night Out this afternoon

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Palm Springs Police Department is hosting their annual National Night Out event Tuesday afternoon at the Palm Springs Stadium on 1901 E Baristo Road.

The community is invited to come out and enjoy food, fun and camaraderie and get the chance to learn more about what the department does.

National Night Out will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Entrance to the event is free!

Be sure to mark your calendars for Tuesday Oct. 8 as PSPD will hold a brief ceremony marking the murders of Officers Lesley Zerebny and Jose "Gil" Vega. The officers were shot and killed during a domestic disturbance call on Oct. 8, 2016.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. at the Palm Springs Police Memorial in front of the police station on 200 S Civic Drive. Everyone is invited to attend.