Palm Springs Police Department to host active shooter training

Training session set for Oct. 22

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 11:38 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 05:48 AM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The Palm Springs Police Department announced Wednesday it will host an active shooter training session on Oct. 22 that will be open to the public.

The two-hour session at the Palm Springs Convention Center will begin at 6 p.m. and is intended to prepare attendees "how to better prepare for an active shooter/killer event,'' according to the police department's announcement.

Attendees will be briefed on the ALICE method, which stands for Alert-Lockdown-Inform-Counter-Evacuate.

