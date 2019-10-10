Palm Springs Police Department to host active shooter training
Training session set for Oct. 22
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The Palm Springs Police Department announced Wednesday it will host an active shooter training session on Oct. 22 that will be open to the public.
The two-hour session at the Palm Springs Convention Center will begin at 6 p.m. and is intended to prepare attendees "how to better prepare for an active shooter/killer event,'' according to the police department's announcement.
Attendees will be briefed on the ALICE method, which stands for Alert-Lockdown-Inform-Counter-Evacuate.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15