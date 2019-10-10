Palm Springs Police Department to host active shooter training

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The Palm Springs Police Department announced Wednesday it will host an active shooter training session on Oct. 22 that will be open to the public.

The two-hour session at the Palm Springs Convention Center will begin at 6 p.m. and is intended to prepare attendees "how to better prepare for an active shooter/killer event,'' according to the police department's announcement.

Attendees will be briefed on the ALICE method, which stands for Alert-Lockdown-Inform-Counter-Evacuate.