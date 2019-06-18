Palm Springs' plastic ban could extend to more than just straws
City council to discuss ban this week
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Palm Springs city council is expected to discuss a potential ban on single-use plastic food ware items in its meeting Wednesday.
The city's sustainability commission passed a motion in December recommending a ban on certain plastic and styrofoam items:
"Food or beverage products supplied by commercial food providers shall not be sold, packaged, distributed, or consumed with food service ware made of EPS foam, rigid polystyrene #6, and non-recyclable and noncompostable material in the City of Palm Springs."
The commission also recommended the development of an ordinance banning all non-recyclable items like plastic straws and single-use food and beverage containers.
The city will consider factors like impacts on businesses and how to enforce a single-use plastics ban.
