Palm Springs' plastic ban could extend to more than just straws

KGTV via CNN

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Palm Springs city council is expected to discuss a potential ban on single-use plastic food ware items in its meeting Wednesday.

The city's sustainability commission passed a motion in December recommending a ban on certain plastic and styrofoam items:

"Food or beverage products supplied by commercial food providers shall not be sold, packaged, distributed, or consumed with food service ware made of EPS foam, rigid polystyrene #6, and non-recyclable and noncompostable material in the City of Palm Springs."

The commission also recommended the development of an ordinance banning all non-recyclable items like plastic straws and single-use food and beverage containers.

The city will consider factors like impacts on businesses and how to enforce a single-use plastics ban.

