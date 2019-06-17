Palm Springs plans workshops for community input on proposed park

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The city of Palm Springs today announced it will hold a series of community workshops in North Palm Springs to get input on designs for a proposed park.



The city is applying for Proposition 68 grant funds from the state of California to design and create the proposed new Whitewater Park, which would be located at the end of North Sunrise Way, city spokeswoman Amy Blaisdell said.



``In order to receive state grant funding, it is vital we receive input from the community about how they would like the project designed and what kind of park amenities and features they think will best serve their neighborhood,'' according to Palm Springs Director of Parks and Recreation Cynthia Alvarado-Crawford.



Proposition 68, which passed in 2018, authorized $4 billion in bonds for state and local parks.



A proposal must create at least one ``special parks and recreation feature'' to for the state to approve funding. The state also prioritizes projects for disadvantaged communities.



The state grant awards a maximum of $8.5 million for a new park.



The city will hold community workshops seeking public opinion about the proposed park should feature at the following locations and times:

James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 Tramview Road. Two meetings, June 18, 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Vista Del Monte Elementary School, 2744 N. Via Miraleste. Two meetings, June 25, 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Proposed park site, North Sunrise Way past Four Seasons Boulevard. June 29, 10 a.m.