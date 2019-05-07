Palm Springs package thief caught on camera

Man caught on camera stealing packages

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A Palm Springs resident is seeking the public's help identifying a package thief who was caught on camera snatching packages last week.

The theft occurred on May 3 at 11:09 AM. The porch pirate, who is wearing a white crew-neck t-shirt, black shorts, white Nike sneakers, and a black cap with a marijuana leaf on it, grabbed several packages from the front patio of a home on North Juanita Drive in the Sunmor neighborhood?

The incident was caught on camera thanks to a doorbell camera the homeowner installed.

The Palm Springs resident had just moved in and is in the process of filing a police report.

According to a Palm Springs Police Department crime analyst, this currently appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on this theft is urged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-323-8116.