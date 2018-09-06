Palm Springs Mayor Moon to deliver state of the city address at noon

Moon's 2017 address.

Moon's 2017 address.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Palm Springs today will hold its annual ``State of the City'' luncheon, which will include an address from Mayor Robert Moon and other updates from city leaders.



The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with Moon delivering his address at noon.



Video updates will also be featured from city council members J.R. Roberts, Geoff Kors, Lisa Middleton, and Christy Holstege, offering residents the latest information regarding economic development, tourism, business incentives, homeless programs and other city projects.



Those wishing to hear just the mayor's speech are invited to attend at no cost.

Jeff Stahl sat down with Mayor Moon just days ago to preview the address. Full story here.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon speaks wi



Tickets for the entire event starting at $75 are available at pschamber.org/event/annual-state-of-the-city-2/. Reservations are required and can be made at www.pschamber.org or by calling (760) 325-1577.



Those who cannot attend can watch the event online right here on KESQ.com.

It will also be broadcast throughout the month of September on Palm Springs Community Television Channel 17.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15