Palm Springs Mayor Moon to deliver state of the city address at noon
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Palm Springs today will hold its annual ``State of the City'' luncheon, which will include an address from Mayor Robert Moon and other updates from city leaders.
The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with Moon delivering his address at noon.
Video updates will also be featured from city council members J.R. Roberts, Geoff Kors, Lisa Middleton, and Christy Holstege, offering residents the latest information regarding economic development, tourism, business incentives, homeless programs and other city projects.
Those wishing to hear just the mayor's speech are invited to attend at no cost.
Jeff Stahl sat down with Mayor Moon just days ago to preview the address. Full story here.
Tickets for the entire event starting at $75 are available at pschamber.org/event/annual-state-of-the-city-2/. Reservations are required and can be made at www.pschamber.org or by calling (760) 325-1577.
Those who cannot attend can watch the event online right here on KESQ.com.
It will also be broadcast throughout the month of September on Palm Springs Community Television Channel 17.
