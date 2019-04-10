Palm Springs man videos bobcat family in backyard

Palm Springs man videos bobcat family in

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A valley man said he feels like he lives in a zoo, and he's not talking about The Living Desert.

Bill Scheibeler moved to Palm Springs six months ago from Nebraska. During that time, he's gotten to know his neighbors: a family of bobcats growing up in his backyard.

More video of the bobcats

Scheibeler works from home. He said he usually sits at his dining room table and catches the reflection of the cats coming off of his roof.

"I noticed Mama brought them over here to hunt, and we're right next to the mountain, so we figure we're in their home," said Scheibeler.

He shared videos with News Channel 3 that he's taken over the past few months. Scheibeler said lately he's only seen one of the family of four, that usually makes an appearance once a week and naps on his roof. He said he's afraid of snakes, and he'd like his furry feline friends to stick around to keep them away.

Since sharing his experience with neighbors, he said he's gotten the nickname Bobcat Billy.