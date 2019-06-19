Palm Springs International ShortFest kicks off

Palm Springs ShortFest kicks off

The Palm Springs International ShortFest is back for its 25th year. ShortFest is one of the largest short film festivals in the world, featuring 369 films from more than 100 countries.

ShortFest Film Program Schedule

The festival kicked off tonight with the opening night gala at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Attendees also got to meet with filmmakers and industry experts from all over the world. Lili Rodriguez, the director of ShortFest, spoke with News Channel 3 about why the festival is important for movie fans and filmmakers.

"I mean every year it is really welcoming the filmmakers who have made these movies. We are an audience film festival, but we are also a filmmakers' festival, and we don't really get a chance to talk to people who are making these type of films that often so it's always welcoming everyone who has come to Palm Springs to celebrate," Rodriguez said.

ShortFest 2019 will have 60 world premieres, 25 international premieres, 46 North American premieres, 17 U.S. premieres, and 98 California premieres. The festival runs through June 24, click here if you would like to buy tickets or passes.