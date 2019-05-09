Palm Springs hotel bartender accused of sexually assaulting guest charged

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A Palm Springs hotel bartender who is accused of raping a woman who was staying at the hotel in March has been charged, according to Riverside County District Attorney's Office spokesman John Hall.

Alejandro Adan, 30, of Desert Hot Springs was arrested on the evening of March 3 at the Kimpton Rowan hotel in the 100 block of West Tahquitz Canyon.

He is charged with six felony sexual assault counts. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of stealing from a victim (of an amount that did not exceed $950). Adan was taken into custody Thursday after a warrant was served.

According to the investigation by the Palm Springs Police Department, Adan was serving the victim drinks over the course of the day. At some point, the victim's purse went missing. Her room key was inside the purse.

Investigators say the victim went back to their room that afternoon and fell asleep. They woke up as Adan was sexually assaulting them. The victim got away from Adan and called the police. A relative of the victim detained Adan in the room until police arrived.

Adan is being held on $1,000,000 bail.

Abe Liao, the general manager of the hotel, sent a statement to News Channel 3 following Adan's arrest:

The safety and security of our guests and employees is our top priority. We are conducting our own investigation and are in full cooperation with law enforcement on this matter. We cannot comment further as this is an ongoing police investigation.

Detectives urge anyone with information about this incident or anyone who may have been a victim with similar circumstances to call PSPD at 760-778-8422. If you wish to remain anonymous call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

Read the felony complaint against Adan below: