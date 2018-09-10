Palm Springs homicide victim's family speaks out

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - On Saturday, Jason Banks body was found in a bathtub at the Musicland hotel in Palm Springs. Today, Maciel Rogelio Cruz was arrested in connection with Banks' homicide.

Banks' family is still in shock following his sudden death, which came just days before his birthday.

“We were going to have a party for him," Carolin Abendschoen, Jason's sister told KESQ & CBS Local 2's Madison Weil "And now instead we have to pick him up at the morgue…”

Abendschoen had lost contact with her brother last week and began to worry. She had reached out to the college Banks was attending in Cathedral City; staff from the school said he had been missing from class.

"That's not like my brother he went to school every day," Abendschoen continued.

Banks had let his sister know that he was staying at the Musicland Hotel in Palm Springs.

“My mom and I went to the Musicland hotel and pounded on the door and nobody answered,

said Abendschoen. "There was a do not disturb sign on there.”

Banks mother plead with hotel management to open the door, but they refused. Management, who would not appear on camera, said that, according to hotel policy, they cannot open a hotel room to any person whose name is not on the reservation -- they have to wait until the official checkout time.

The family has set up a gofundme page to help pay for funeral expenses.

"On September 8, 2018, we lost someone who was dear to all of our hearts. Jason was loved by many. He had an old soul and cared for everyone he held close to his heart. He had a smile that could warm you for days," reads the campaign page. "His way of passing is yet to be determined, but one thing is for sure, it was not his time. He was sadly found in a Palm Springs Hotel room. A passing that no one could ever wish on a loved one. Please help our family in this dire time of need by donating so that we can allow my brother to lay in Peace."

