Palm Springs homeowners complain about flight patterns of planes taking off from PSP
Homeowners have complaints about noise
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A couple in Palm Springs contends passenger planes taking off from Palm Springs International Airport are "diverting from FAA approved flight paths", and as a result, are creating "excessive noise", negatively impacting their quality of life.
The men are self described "aviation enthusiasts" who say they intentionally purchased their home on Farrell drive, so they could watch air traffic flying in and out of the airport.
Tune in tonight to find out more about their complaint, and to hear the response from city and airport officials.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15