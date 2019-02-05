News

Palm Springs homeowners complain about flight patterns of planes taking off from PSP

Homeowners have complaints about noise

By:

Posted: Feb 05, 2019 09:26 AM PST

Updated: Feb 05, 2019 09:26 AM PST

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A couple in Palm Springs contends passenger planes taking off from Palm Springs International Airport are "diverting from FAA approved flight paths", and as a result, are creating "excessive noise", negatively impacting their quality of life.

The men are self described "aviation enthusiasts" who say they intentionally purchased their home on Farrell drive, so they could watch air traffic flying in and out of the airport.

Tune in tonight to find out more about their complaint, and to hear the response from city and airport officials.

 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries