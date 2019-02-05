Palm Springs homeowners complain about flight patterns of planes taking off from PSP

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A couple in Palm Springs contends passenger planes taking off from Palm Springs International Airport are "diverting from FAA approved flight paths", and as a result, are creating "excessive noise", negatively impacting their quality of life.

The men are self described "aviation enthusiasts" who say they intentionally purchased their home on Farrell drive, so they could watch air traffic flying in and out of the airport.

Tune in tonight to find out more about their complaint, and to hear the response from city and airport officials.