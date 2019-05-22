News

Palm Springs homeowner says dozens of cacti stolen from front yard

Plants stolen "in the middle of the night"

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A Palm Springs homeowner says dozens of cacti were stolen "in the middle of the night" from the front yard of his home. 

The heist follows a similar report of cacti stolen from a home in the Luminere neighborhood on March 14th.

News Channel 3 will be speaking with the homeowner today, and we'll also contact the police department to get their input on the crime.  

 

 


