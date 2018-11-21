Palm Springs holds Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony

Palm Springs holds Transgender Day of Re

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A tribute to transgender victims of violence was held tonight at Palm Springs City Hall as part of the International Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The observance including a 5 p.m. vigil for the 24 transgender people who have lost their lives to hate crimes and anti-transgender violence this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

"What it means is it's not safe for our brothers and sisters who happen to be transgender in the transgender spectrum and all of us have to do more," said David Lahti, a member of the national board of directors for HRC.

Lahti says he is working to promote global equality in the workplace and public sector.

"The system's not designed for trans people. you can be fired for being trans, Lahti said. "There's a lot of constructive termination, there's a lot of constructive housing evictions."

Live interview with Palm Springs Councilmember Lisa Middleton

Thomi Clinton, the chief executive officer for the Transgender Community Coalition, says she has a simple solution for the problem.

"Love. Unconditional love. Love and respect. You don't have to like a person but you can give them love and you can give them respect," Clinton said.

Transgender actor and singer Laith Ashley agrees with that solution.

"Because a lot of what happens stems from hate, not wanting to understand," Ashley said.

Ashley was the keynote speaker at tonight's observance. On top of being an actor and singer, he is also a self-proclaimed transgender activist.

"I felt that it was necessary for me to use my platform to help uplift the community. To help people be visible so people can see a positive representation in the LGBT community, all we want is to be viewed as human beings," Ashley said.

On display during the ceremony will be the Transgender Day of Remembrance Memorial Sculpture, inspired by the death of Yazmin Sanchez. Sanchez was burned to death in a Florida alleyway, with the killing leaving scorch marks on the alley walls. The burn marks inspired the sculpture, a life-sized piece depicting a person lying down, covered in butterflies.

9 Photos

If you would like to get involved with local LGBT organizations, click here. You can also contact The LGBT Community Center of the Desert at 760-416-7790.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15