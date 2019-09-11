Palm Springs Firefighters remember 9-11 attacks

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The Palm Springs Fire Department invited the entire Coachella Valley to a special 18th anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11, in honor of those who died in the attacks against America in 2001.

The ceremony was conducted by the Palm Springs Fire Department Honor Guard. It was held in front of the 9/11 Memorial at Fire Department Headquarters, 300 N. El Cielo Road. The program began at 5:46 a.m. with a moment of silence. All flags were set to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

"The Palm Springs Fire Department invites everyone in our community to join us on Sept. 11 to remember the brave men and women who gave their lives on that terrible day 18 years ago," said Chief Kevin Nalder. "We can never thank them enough for their service and… we will never forget."

Barbara Keating, a parishioner at St. Theresa's Church in Palm Springs died in the terror attacks.

Returning to the desert from her annual summer visit to Massachusetts, Keating boarded American Flight 11 in Boston. It was the first plane to crash into the World Trade Center 18 years ago.

On Facebook, a KESQ News Channel 3 viewer Tom Pahl shared an image of the hilltop cross above Palm Desert.

Pahl wrote, "This morning at the cross someone put up a flag for 9/11."

The City of La Quinta planned to host a 9-11 candlelight vigil tonight at 7 p.m. The event was set for La Quinta Civic Center Park behind the Library.

