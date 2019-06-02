Palm Springs Firefighters Association hosts 88th annual Fish Fry
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The Palm Springs Firefighters Association hosted its 88th annual Fish Fry event at Ruth Hardy Park on Saturday.
“Tonight it’s been amazing and the turnout is outstanding," said Jeff van Lierop, Captain, Palm Springs Fire Dept.
Per tradition, the Palm Springs firefighters prepared trout and a variety of sides for the community. Hundreds showed up to partake in the fun, enjoying the fried fish, corn on the cob, slaw and beverages along with live music and dancing throughout the evening.
"The Palm Springs Firefighters Association's annual Fish Fry is a much loved city tradition that keeps getting better every year," said Fire Chief Kevin Nalder.
