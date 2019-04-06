Palm Springs DMV to close for six months for renovations

Palm Springs DMV to close for six months

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Palm Springs DMV will shut down for six months starting on Friday at 5 p.m.

The field office will be shut down for repairs, renovations, and upgrades. The department is in the process of finalizing a temporary office space and hopes to have it open later this month, according to a DMV spokesperson. During the time between the office closing and the temporary space opening, DMV representatives plan to visit area senior centers for outreach.

People are lined up for the last day the #PalmSprings DMV will be open. It’s closing for 6 months for renovations. People I spoke with say they’re relieved to beat the closure. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/dilumnuLO4 — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) April 5, 2019

The current office, located at 950 North Farrell Drive, is expected to reopen in September. It is one of three DMV field offices in the Coachella Valley.

During the closure, customers can use one of the three DMV field offices in the area:

Palm Desert DMV field office - 74-740 Technology Drive - 12 miles from Palm Springs office

Indio DMV field office - 44480 Jackson Street - 21 miles from Palm Springs office

Banning DMV field office - 1034 West Ramsey Street - 25 miles from Palm Springs office

"The construction project consists of a number of major improvements, including replacing the parking lot, making ADA accessibility upgrades and creating a more efficient office layout, reads the DMV release. "The DMV reminds customers that online services may save them a trip to a field office. By visiting www.dmv.ca.gov, they can complete a change of address, request a driver record, schedule an appointment"