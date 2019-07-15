Palm Springs DMV reopening ahead of schedule

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Palm Springs DMV office will reopen ahead of schedule on July 29.

The field office first closed on April 5 and was originally slated to reopen in September. The upgrades include a repaired parking lot, ADA compliance additions, interior painting, and a revamped office floor plan.

The 950 North Farrell Drive office is one of three DMV locations in the Coachella Valley. The office will offer extended hours (one of 69 field offices in the state to do so), opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays, and Fridays. On Wednesdays, the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While the closure wraps up its final weeks, customers can use one of the three DMV field offices in the area:

Palm Desert DMV field office - 74-740 Technology Drive - 12 miles from Palm Springs office

Indio DMV field office - 44480 Jackson Street - 21 miles from Palm Springs office

Banning DMV field office - 1034 West Ramsey Street - 25 miles from Palm Springs office