Palm Springs DMV office reopens ahead of schedule

Palm Springs DMV reopens ahead of schedule

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - After a few months of renovations and work, the Palm Springs DMV office reopened Monday morning. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says it will reopen at 7 a.m.

The office had been closed since April 5 for the renovations and had been expected to reopen in September, but the construction teams were able to complete major overhauls ahead of schedule, according to the DMV.

The improvements included resurfacing the parking lot, making ADA accessibility upgrades, painting the interior and exterior, and creating a more efficient office layout with new furniture.

"The way we've designed the office really is to get the people in and out of here and smoothly as possible," Jaime Garza, a DMV spokesperson, said.

The #PalmSprings DMV office has now reopened ahead of schedule.

The new-look field office will offer extended service hours, opening at 7 a.m. every weekday except Wednesday. It will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and close at 5 p.m. daily. Palm Springs is one of 69 DMV offices across the state offering extended hours. The Palm Desert and Indio offices also offer such hours in the Coachella Valley.

Visitors say they enjoy the new-look of the office.

"It's nice fresh, smells good. Everybody is all dressed nice and happy. I'm very excited to have the new DMV back in Palm Springs," Joelle Perrin of Palm Springs said.