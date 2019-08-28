Palm Springs crash victim remembered by friends and family

Palm Springs crash victim remembered by

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - 34 year old Desseree Lopez had returned from a family trip to Las Vegas the day before she was killed, adding to the grief of those whose last memories of her were so positive, including Janet Lopez.

Janet Lopez was Desseree's former sister-in-law, although the pair remained so close Janet still called Desseree "sister."

"It's so sad though," said Janet through tears Tuesday afternoon. "It's like, you can be here one day, and the same day you're gone."

Janet had said goodbye to Desseree just hours before she got the call from her ex-husband.

"My heart was beating I thought it was something about my daughter," said Janet. "And he was like, Deseree was gone."

Desseree and 51 year old Adele Johnson, also of Palm Springs, were both killed in the collision Monday afternoon at the intersection of North Indian Canyon and Tramview. Police said they were in separate vehicles.

Of Desseree, Janet said, "She didn't suffer. She died at the scene."

Janet said the whole family is still in shock.

"We just came back from Vegas Sunday, with a smile on her face, (Desseree) loved to shop, laugh. We went out to eat, we went dancing. You just never know. You never know..."

KESQ via Janet Lopez Janet Lopez shared this photo of her former sister-in-law Desseree , taken on a weekend trip to Las Vegas in the days before she was killed in a car crash in Palm Springs.

At the Cathedral City insurance company where Desseree worked for six years, her former boss said she was like family.

"Desseree was a very kind person, very loyal, and a patient person," described Tom Breitfeller. Everybody got along with her very well, including customers."

Friends called her outgoing, never in a bad mood, and close with her family.

"I'm going to miss her so much," said Janet Lopez.