Palm Springs crash busts fire hydrant, no injuries

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A minor traffic collision in Palm Springs put on a major water show that made area traffic look miniature by comparison on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Sunrise Way and Tachevah Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

The collision involved one vehicle.

As a result of the crash, a fire hydrant at the intersection became sheered off its base, shooting water high in the air and causing localized flooding in the area of the crash.

No one was injured in the crash, according to PSPD.