Palm Springs crash busts fire hydrant, no injuries
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A minor traffic collision in Palm Springs put on a major water show that made area traffic look miniature by comparison on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash was reported near the intersection of Sunrise Way and Tachevah Drive shortly before 4 p.m.
The collision involved one vehicle.
As a result of the crash, a fire hydrant at the intersection became sheered off its base, shooting water high in the air and causing localized flooding in the area of the crash.
No one was injured in the crash, according to PSPD.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15