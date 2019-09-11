Palm Springs Council discussing zoning codes for cannabis-related use
Councilmembers consider the proposed amendments
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The city of Palm Springs Council is discussing the proposed amendments for the zoning code relative to zoning regulations for cannabis-related uses.
The planning commission will adjourn Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m in City Hall.
