Palm Springs Council discussing zoning codes for cannabis-related use

Councilmembers consider the proposed amendments

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 11:14 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:16 AM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The city of Palm Springs Council is discussing the proposed amendments for the zoning code relative to zoning regulations for cannabis-related uses. 

The planning commission will adjourn Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m in City Hall. 

 


