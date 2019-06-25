Palm Springs City Council lobbies lawmakers in Sacramento for funding options

Palm Springs City Councilmember (From Left to Right) - Christy Holstege , Geoff Kors, J.R. Roberts, and Lisa Middleton

Members of the Palm Springs City Council met with state officials in Sacramento today to seek state grants or other funding to address ongoing issues in the city.

Mayor pro-tem Geoff Kors and council members Christy Holstege, Lisa Middleton and J.R. Roberts met with Marcie Frost, chief executive officer of CalPERS, the state's public pension fund, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, and Assemblyman Chad Mayes, R-Yucca Valley, to discuss affordable housing and executives with the California Department of Parks and Recreation to discuss grant funding for parks and libraries, city communications director Amy Blaisdell said.

"This is an opportunity for council to meet with California lawmakers who have the ability to help Palm Springs obtain the critical funding needed in order to address ongoing issues such as solving homelessness, affordable housing and building new parks that the city cannot accomplish without financial assistance from the state,'' Kors said.

"It's also an excellent way to strengthen and leverage our relationships in Sacramento so that we can continue to provide our community with the needed services and programs that make Palm Springs like no place else to live, work and play.''