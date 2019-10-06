News

Palm Springs City Council District 3 candidates participate in public forum

Candidates answer questions

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2019 01:35 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:32 PM PDT

100519 D3 Forum

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - As the City of Palm Springs prepares for it's first-ever district-based election on November 5th. The three candidates running for a Palm Springs City Council seat in District 3 participated in a forum Saturday afternoon.

Geoff Kors, current Mayor Pro Tem, says "I think it has engaged local residents now you have someone who can really know the neighborhoods that they represent and work together." 

The candidates met with many community members and answered their questions. 

For Michael Dilger, he says "The number one concern is quality of life for people in Palm Springs...its helping the homeless and getting them a place to live." 

As for Alan Pettit, he says "I gonna fight for you and you know one of the best things I do is shine flashlights in dark corners." 

The open forum was hosted at Palm Springs Public Library, sponsored by the group ONE-PS and members of local neighborhood organizations. 

Residents in Districts 1, 2, and 3, will cast their ballots on Nov. 5 and elections for District 4 and 5 will be held in November 2020.

Forums will also be held for candidates running in district 2 and 3 are this weekend.  For more information about candidates and the election, click here


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries