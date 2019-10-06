Palm Springs City Council District 3 candidates participate in public forum

100519 D3 Forum

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - As the City of Palm Springs prepares for it's first-ever district-based election on November 5th. The three candidates running for a Palm Springs City Council seat in District 3 participated in a forum Saturday afternoon.

Geoff Kors, current Mayor Pro Tem, says "I think it has engaged local residents now you have someone who can really know the neighborhoods that they represent and work together."

The candidates met with many community members and answered their questions.

For Michael Dilger, he says "The number one concern is quality of life for people in Palm Springs...its helping the homeless and getting them a place to live."

As for Alan Pettit, he says "I gonna fight for you and you know one of the best things I do is shine flashlights in dark corners."

The open forum was hosted at Palm Springs Public Library, sponsored by the group ONE-PS and members of local neighborhood organizations.

Residents in Districts 1, 2, and 3, will cast their ballots on Nov. 5 and elections for District 4 and 5 will be held in November 2020.

Forums will also be held for candidates running in district 2 and 3 are this weekend. For more information about candidates and the election, click here.