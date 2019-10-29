Palm Springs City Council District 2 Candidates participate in an open forum

Palm Springs District 2 Forum

PALM SPRINGS,Calif.- - As Nov. 5 approaches, the City of Palm Springs prepares for its first-ever district based election. The candidates running for Palm Springs City Council seat in District 2 participated in a public forum.

The Forum was scheduled for Sunday, October 6th, 2pm-4pm at Vista del Monte Elementary School.

Adrian Alcantar, one of the candidates for District 2, believes that voters should be educated on the candidates and having a public forum is one way to educate Palm Spring residents.

"I think every voter should be educated and you know the ability to make their decisions and formulate their own opinion you know about the elected officials running," says Alcantar.

Candidates met with dozens from the community and answered questions that were submitted prior to the event.

Dennis Woods, current Palm Springs Planning Commission Chair, discussed his priority.

"The first thing I want to do is reinforce what the city council is currently doing by really collaborating with social service agencies," says Woods.

Peter Maietta, owner of interior design firm, has another priority on his mind.

"Our streets are failing. Our infrastructure is failing. The city has a 20-year general plan. We are 7 years into the plan, there is really no provisions to make the changes we need. We pay taxes here in our district. We deserve the same attention and money that the rest of the city gets," says Maietta.

Topics of debate ranged from the CV link issues to how the city plans to promote small businesses.

Adrian Alcantar hopes to get help with the city's budget once in office.

"Really getting a strong sense of the assets that the city has and what their land value of worth is, so we can formulate a better budget that the city residents can understand," says Alcantar.

Residents in Districts 1, 2, and 3, will cast their ballots on Nov. 5 and elections for District 4 and 5 will be held in November 2020.

For more information about candidates and the election, click here.