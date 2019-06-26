News

Palm Springs city council candidate drops out

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - One of the candidates for Palm Springs City Council has officially dropped out.  

According to the City Clerk they got official word that Carl Baker has dropped out of the District 2 race, leaving 3 candidates that are vying for the new seat.  2 other newly formed districts 1 and 3 are also on the November ballot.

 There are 5 candidates running for District 1, and 3 candidates including incumbent Geoff Kors is running in district 3.  Both Mayor Moon and Councilman JR Roberts announced they would not run.  This November will the first election since Palm Springs drew up districts, which also eliminated the direct-elected mayor seat.

Next year both District 4 and 5 will be on the ballot when Council members Holstege and Middleton's seats come up.  

The following candidates remain in the race for Districts 1, 2, and 3:

District 1

  • Grace Garner 
  • Les Young 
  • Michael Shogren
  • Scott Myer
  • Summer Helene

District 2

  • Adrian Alcantar
  • Dennis Woods 
  • Peter Maietta 

District 3

  • Alan Pettit
  • Geoff Kors
  • Michael Dilger


