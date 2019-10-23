Palm Springs announces Pride Week

City of Palm Springs announces Pride Wee

The City of Palm Springs is honoring the LGBTQ community by declaring November 1st through November 3rd as Palm Springs pride week.

Community members and business leaders gathered together on Arenas road, which is the largest gay nightclub block in Palm Springs to kick off the Greater Palm Springs Pride season.

They commemorated the 50th anniversary of Stonewall by celebrating local LGBTQ businesses that have made an impact in the city.

The Stonewall riots started at the Stonewall Inn in New York City on June 28, 1969, it marked the first battle in the fight for LGBTQ rights.

A local business owner reveals why he started his business with his partner in Palm Springs.

"We decided to do that for ourselves so being able to come here and do that openly and not have to hide in a closet and pretend that weren't gay was pretty darn special," says Michael Green.

Speakers include: