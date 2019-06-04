Palm Springs Air Museum hosting special events for 75th anniversary of D-Day

Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

This Thursday marks 75 years since the Allied invasion of Normandy, or D-Day.

The Palm Springs Airport Museum is hosting special events this week sharing the remarkable experiences of two Veterans who risked their lives on that historic day.

Thursday at 11 am, Marjorie Anne Snell, the widow of World War II 101st Airborne Paratrooper Francis "Russell" Snell, will speak about her husband's experiences in France, Holland, and Bastogne during WWII. According to Marjorie, Snell "jumped from a C-47 in Normandy, Holland's Market Garden Battle, and went by truck to Bastogne, Battle of the Bulge."

According to his obituary, Snell earned numerous accolades and medals including the Bronze Star, a Purple Heart with two Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Good Conduct Medal. He passed away at the age of 94 in Desert Hot Springs on June 20, 2018.

A signing of Snell's memoir, "Lest We Forget: A World War II 101st Airborne Paratrooper," will be held after the event.

Visit the air museum on Sunday at 1 pm, for a chance to meet Lt. Colonel Harry Stewart to hear the fascinating experiences of one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen of World War II.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American military aviators in the United States Armed Forces. According to Redtail.org, Stewart enlisted when he was 17, flying in 43 missions in combat. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross after three aerial victories in one day during a mission to escort and provide cover for B-24 bombers on a raid over Linz, Austria.

After the event with Stewart and biographer Philip Handelman, a book signing will be held.

Both events are included with regular museum admission. Regular admission to the museum ranges from $10.50 to $17.50. Active Military and their immediate family with ID and children 5 and under are free.

The Palm Springs Air Museum is located at 745 N. Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs.